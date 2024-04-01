Why are 39 per cent of our youth sitting idle?

In consideration of age, the youth should be the driving force of the economy. Economists refer to the higher number of youth in the population as demographic dividend. Almost 50 per cent of Bangladesh’s population is youth, but 39 per cent of them are having to remain ‘idle’. This is obstructing Bangladesh from reaping the benefits of this dividend.

The question that then arises is, what is the percentage of unemployment in Bangladesh? According to the labour force survey run by BBS towards the end of 2023, the number of unemployed at the end of the October-December quarter stood at 2.35 million (23.5 lakh). This was higher by 40,000 from the previous year. It was said that the rate of unemployment in Bangladesh was 3.3 per cent.

There are questions regarding these figures because the definition used for unemployment is not realistic. But what is noticeable is that year after year there is no increase in employment rates in Bangladesh. According to government statistics, at least 2 million (20 lakh) people enter the job market every year. Of them, around 1.3 million to 1.4 million (13 lakh to 14 lakh) are employed within the country. The rest go overseas on employment. So, for two decades the number of unemployed persons remains between 2.4 million to 2.8 billion (24 lakh to 28 lakh). This standstill proves that the new job seekers are not benefitting from the economic growth that is being touted.

As a result of this, a large section of youth is considering leaving the country. This was revealed in a survey conducted in 2023 by BRAC University and Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre. Among the educated youth in the country, 42 per cent spoke of leaving to go abroad (Banik Barta, 17 November 2023). According to the BBS labour survey of 2022, the number of educated unemployed (with undergrad degrees) stood at around 800,000, that is 12 per cent. In a recent survey of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), it was revealed that even three years after passing out from the colleges under the National University, 28 per cent of the students remained unemployed (Prothom Alo, 24 March 2024). The plight of those passing out from other universities is not much better.