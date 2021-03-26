Celebrating Friendship: Celebrating Success

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition brings together the life and legacy of two iconic twentieth century leaders, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi, who led their respective nations to freedom and liberation from despotic rule. The exhibition will be jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, before it travels to other cities in Bangladesh, to the United Nations, New York, and finally to Kolkata. It is an interactive, technology-based exhibition with 21 walls of information and over 100 points of digital engagement, curated in Bengali, Hindi and English. The exhibition begins with the only known photograph of Bangabandhu and Mahatma Gandhi in the same frame, taken at a political meeting in Calcutta on 13 August 1947. In his book “The Unfinished Memoirs”, Bangabandhu has admiringly described Bapu as a ‘magician’ in bringing together peoples from different communities and religions. The exhibition has been curated by Birad Yajnik (India) in collaboration with the National Archives of Bangladesh, the Liberation War Museum, the Bangabandhu National Museum, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, and 1971: Genocide-Torture Archive Museum Trust. This is an exhibition that will fire the imagination of the young and all those who are interested in the history of our region.

Bangladesh and India are jointly producing a feature film, the biopic on the life and legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The film, which started production in January 2021 (delayed by almost a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic) is being directed by India’s leading film director, Shyam Bengal, with a star cast drawn from both countries.

Among the shared events already concluded is the 66 day cycle rally (Maitri rally) organised by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) all along the land boundary of Bangladesh and India, from Panitar in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, through the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, ending at Silkare in Mizoram, on 17 March 2021, Bangabandhu’s 101st birth anniversary. Throughout the cycle rally, covering well over 3,000 kilometers, the participants were welcomed by and interacted with their counterparts from the BGB (Border Guards Bangladesh), with local residents and school students.

For the first time ever, in January 2021, a 122-member tri-service contingent from the Bangladesh Armed Forces participated in India’s 73rd Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Also for the first time, two Indian naval ships, INS Kulish and INS Sumedha visited Mongla port from 8 to 10 March 2021. This is only a small sample of the events underway during this very special celebratory year for Bangladesh-India friendship.

The genuineness of India’s focus on good neighbourly relations was visible during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the enormous requirements for vaccinating India’s population of 1.37 billion, the government of India launched the Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) campaign under which vaccine shipments have been sent to over 70 countries. India offered every assistance to our friends and neighbours in South Asia, whether through PPEs, masks, medical training for doctors, and finally the vaccines being manufactured in India. India has gifted 2 million (20 lakh) doses of the vaccine to the people of Bangladesh (the largest to any single country), over and above the commercial arrangements made by Bangladesh to secure the vaccine from India.