Communal violence is a suicidal act

We all know certain religious speakers have been spreading hate speech in the country in the name of religious sermons for long. The home ministry prepared guidelines as discussion on the issue was raised. It asked to stop ridiculous and controversial speech in the name of religious sermons, registering the religious speakers as per their educational background, stopping from instigating and malicious speech in the name of religious sermons. It also talked about bringing the people under book for their statements against the state and religious harmony. But are those directions being followed? What is happening around does not indicate so. Some of the religious speakers in their speech, we observe, put emphasis on four things -- Hindu religion and the people, educated and progressive women, democracy and science.

When one of my modern, progressive and patriot Hindu friend phoned me on the day after Bijoya Dashami (day of immersion of the deity), I just could say, I’m ashamed. It’s because Islam never teaches to remain fine while keeping your neighbours in sorrow and despair. Both the Holy Quran and the hadith discusses with due importance the responsibilities to neighbours. Of course, the religion or the culture of the neighbor is not a matter to consider, it has not even been specified. Almost since the time of independence of Bangladesh, our neighbours and fellow citizens, the people of Hindu community are being victims of a certain quarter of extreme communal forces and greedy people. Neither this is the task of any pious Muslim nor the people who respect the beliefs.