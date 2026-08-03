Politics of Hasina’s extradition and Bangladesh–India relations

Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is living in India as a fugitive after being convicted in Bangladesh, has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that she wants to "return" to Bangladesh. She made the remarks in interviews with Reuters on 10 July and AFP on 29 July. However, she is undoubtedly aware that any return would have to proceed under the Bangladesh-India Extradition Treaty and India's Extradition Act of 1962, mechanisms that Bangladesh has repeatedly invoked in seeking her extradition.

There is little reason to believe that Hasina or her advisers are unaware of the legal framework. Consequently, politics—not law—appears to be the principal motivation behind her statements.

Nor is it likely that Hasina would make such declarations without at least the knowledge of, and perhaps some indication from, sections of the Indian authorities. The politics behind her remarks has two dimensions: one related to Hasina and the now-banned Awami League, and another concerning Bangladesh-India relations.

Hasina's immediate objective appears to be energising the Awami League activists inside Bangladesh. Her supporters have already been carrying out limited political activities, and she seems eager to encourage them to become more active. The apparent calculation is that sustained activism could increase pressure on the Bangladeshi government.