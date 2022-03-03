Did CEC just ‘acknowledge’ the indispensability of caretaker government?

A new election commission (EC) has been constituted. Like previous times, this time also the chief election commissioner (CEC) is at the centre of our attention. Though the vote of the CEC and the four other commissioners are of equal value in case of taking decisions, he has a greater role as he presides over the EC’s meetings and as EC secretariat is accountable to him. Customarily in Bangladesh, the CEC determines the character of the election commission.

A BCS cadre of the 1981 batch, the newly appointed CEC began his career in government job as a munsef (assistant judge). Later, he was appointed joint secretary of the law ministry after being a district and sessions judge. Then he was promoted as a secretary to that ministry. He also worked as a secretary to the religion affairs ministry, the parliament secretariat and the defence ministry.

Incidentally, a court in 2010 pronounced Kazi Habibul Awal’s appointment as secretary to the law ministry illegal as regulations were not followed for his appointment.