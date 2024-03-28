Challenges ahead of the finance minister and state minister

I am not writing this column to make a comment on the one-sided election of 7 January 2024. I am writing this column to point out the challenges ahead of the new finance minister and state minister for finance.

Finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud, while serving as a diplomat for Pakistan, left the Pakistan side in April 1971 to declare his allegiance to the Bangladesh government in exile and join the war of liberation. The courageous decision taken by diplomats like him to join the liberation war created a stir around the world during war.

After retiring from diplomatic service, in 2001 he joined Awami League. In 2014 he served as the minister for disaster management and relief. Then from 2014 till January 2019 he served as foreign minister. Mahmud Ali had been a student of economics at Dhaka University. As a member of parliament, from 2019 he headed the parliamentary standing committee for finance ministry affairs for five years. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has now appointed his as the finance minister in the new cabinet. We wish him success.