Bangladesh-India relations face trial of fire

After Sheikh Hasina left the country and went to India, certain members of her family and of her party have been expressing their displeasure in the media. They are not accepting the change and are blaming various opponents. That is not unnatural.

No deposed powers in world history have wanted to accept their immediate helpless state or understand reality. But questions have arisen in diplomatic circles as to whether India will continue to lean towards Awami League's contentions. As it is, surprise has been expressed in the diplomatic arena over India's Sheikh Hasina policy. The question is -- why have they given their backing and support for such an extended period to a single party and government that was so unpopular among the people.

There is also a question as to whether India's Bangladesh policy created this downfall.

Over the past 15 years during the Awami rule, New Delhi got the Hasina government to fulfill many of its wants, but did not reciprocate with Teesta water or other needs of the people this side of the border. All this simply served to hammer in more nails in the coffin of the unpopular government.

Doubts have arisen as to whether the India diplomatic and intelligence sources were accurately apprised of the reality on ground. The Indian media too is now probing into whether this was failure or obstinacy on the part of the Indian intelligence structure and diplomatic team. In New Delhi many are not contesting the issue and are accepting that they are in "dire straits" in Dhaka.