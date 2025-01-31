Of love, Shakespeare and multifaceted influences on human life

Greek mythology offers one of the earliest insights into love’s complexities. Eros, the god of love, embodies both the passionate and chaotic nature of love, often portrayed as capricious and uncontrollable. The tale of Orpheus and Eurydice illustrates love’s transformative power and its tragic potential. Orpheus’s descent into the underworld to rescue Eurydice highlights the depth of love’s commitment and the pain of its loss.

The philosophy of Aristotle provides a rational perspective on love. In his Nicomachean Ethics, he categorises love into three types: eros (romantic love), philia (friendship), and agape (selfless love). Aristotle emphasises that the highest form of love is rooted in virtue and mutual respect, fostering personal and societal growth.

In the eastern tradition, ballads like Shiri-Farhad and Legendary Folktale Behula-Lokhindar present love as a force that defies societal and cosmic challenges. Behula’s unwavering devotion to her husband Lokkhindhor, navigating the trials of the gods, underscores love’s resilience and spiritual depth. Similarly, the Persian tragic love story of Laili-Majnu epitomises love’s transcendence over worldly constraints, portraying it as a divine connection that borders on the mystical.