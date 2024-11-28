Are the incidents occurring one after the other normal?

All concerned sides are in consensus that it is the toppled autocratic government and their collaborators who are behind these incidents. The question then is, who are the collaborators within the country that are trying to create chaos and how are they managing to do so? Why aren't they being identified? And it is only the collaborators of the fallen government that are instigating unrest or are there others involved as well? Do they have any particular aim or agenda?

The interim government, in its three and a half months so far, has adopted a very soft stance in dealing with these various movements and demonstrations. They are perhaps following this line in order to project themselves as a government of the people. A similar soft stance is reflected in the statements of chief advisor Dr Yunus.

The government, all-in-all, has created an image that it will not use force. But it is very natural for the question to arise now, how far will such a policy be effective when the very structure of state governance had been left smashed and shattered. Certain elements are taking advantage of the situation.

The capabilities and efficiency of certain advisors are being questioned, there has been confusion in making decisions, decisions are being withdrawn, a soft stance has been adopted regarding the demonstrations and protests, or preparation is not being taken in advance. All this is making many feel that this government is weak.