Why do the Indian armed forces need to be prepared?

The dismal state of India's relations with its neighbours goes to show that prime minister Modi's so-called 'Neighbourhood First' policy is nothing but political rhetoric. It may be relevant to quote from what Indian journalist Jayanta Roy Chowdhury wrote around three months ago in the Free Press Journal, "While relations with Pakistan are frozen in time and space with charges of terror export against Islamabad, Nepal has been veering towards the Chinese orbit and squabbling with India over a map which shows bits and pieces of Kumaon as part of the former Hindu kingdom. Bhutan, an Indian protectorate, has been striking off on its own in its anxious quest to not antagonise a rising China and is currently busy negotiating its border with Beijing" (Neighbourhood Diplomacy: Dhaka, India’s Only Best Friend? 23 June 2024).

Professor Mushtaq Khan of London University's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), who has worked on reforms in Nepal, remarked that the common people of Nepal for a few generations will not forget the economic sanctions that India had imposed in 2016 in order to place political pressure on Nepal.

We know that though the Maldivian president Muizzu attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, he forced India to withdraw a few dozen of its soldiers that were stationed there. When Sri Lanka's economy was on the brink of collapse, India may have assisted it with loans, but it is clear that in order to have its massive loans with China rescheduled, it certainly will not solely provide India with all facilities. Simply put, India had endeavoured to steadily increase and consolidate its influence in Bangladesh through Sheikh Hasina, the so-called Iron Lady of South Asia. The Delhi policymakers forget the tried and tested truth that the oppressed people are never the friends of those who forge friendship with an autocrat.

On 2018 when Sheikh Hasina had commented that India will forever remember what she had given it, there was a tone of dismay in her words, for not getting anything in return. But perhaps India did not understand the depth and extent of that dismay, or perhaps they felt that they would repay by providing the person Sheikh Hasina with shelter if such a situation arose.