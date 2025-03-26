Tamim Iqbal likely to be released within 2-3 days

The news came as a surprise to Akram Khan. He was informed that Tamim Iqbal is “no more”. However, Tamim, who had a heart attack during a match at the BKSP, is doing quite well now. He was shifted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka from Gazipur’s KPJ Hospital. He has almost recovered now.

Former national team captain and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan is an uncle of Tamim Iqbal. He provided updates on Tamim’s health condition today, Wednesday.