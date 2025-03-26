Tamim Iqbal likely to be released within 2-3 days
The news came as a surprise to Akram Khan. He was informed that Tamim Iqbal is “no more”. However, Tamim, who had a heart attack during a match at the BKSP, is doing quite well now. He was shifted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka from Gazipur’s KPJ Hospital. He has almost recovered now.
Former national team captain and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan is an uncle of Tamim Iqbal. He provided updates on Tamim’s health condition today, Wednesday.
Speaking to the newspersons following an exhibition match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on the Independence Day, Akram Khan said, “He (Tamim) is under observation at the Evercare Hospital. We have talked to the physicians. They said they would release if his physical condition remains the same for the next two to three days.”
Earlier, Tamim felt discomfort during warm up ahead of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan-Shinepukur. The discomfort increased upon his return to the dressing room following the toss. However, no one realised that it was a heart attack.
Tamim was immediately taken to the KPJ specialised Hospital nearby. Tamim returned to the BKSP after receiving primary treatment at the hospital and started preparing for the game. At this point, he lost consciousness having a massive heart attack on the field.
Tamim’s condition was not suitable for taking him to Dhaka by air ambulance. So he underwent a Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), a non-surgical procedure used to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries, improving blood flow to the heart, at the KPJ Hospital. He was under observation for a day there. He was taken to Dhaka yesterday.
Asked whether Tamim will be taken abroad for advanced treatment, Akram Khan said, “He has been given the treatment already. However, he will definitely be taken abroad to be tension free when the family decides. We don’t want to keep the tension.”