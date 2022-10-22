Will accept whatever BCCI decides: Rohit Sharma on touring Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma said that his team is only focusing on the ongoing ICC Twenty20 World Cup and have left other decisions up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), referring to BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s remarks concerning India's travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

“My focus is on World Cup. Whatever BCCI decides we will go by that,” said the Indian captain while addressing a press conference ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on 23 October.

Earlier the BCCI secretary, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) completely dismissed the speculations that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and said that the tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue.