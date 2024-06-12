We’re confined in a cage for long today, this is very insulting: Dr Yunus

Nobel laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus, after being accused in a money laundering case, said on Wednesday, “Today we were in a cage (the dock) for a long time. We were told to be there. We were in an iron cage all the time. I raised the question earlier whether it is fair or not. As far as I know, the accused will be presumed innocent as long as he is not found guilty.”

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges against Dr Muhammad Yunus and 14 others on Wednesday in a case filed on the allegation of money laundering. Later, Dr Muhammad Yunus spoke to the media in the court premises.

Muhammad Yunus said he is under constant embarrassment. He said, “I am not acquainted with the terms like money laundering, money embezzlement and fraud. Nevertheless, I have been accused of these. We are being subjected to embarrassment.”