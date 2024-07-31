DMP plans to enhance strength to avert future clashes

An account is being prepared of how many bullets, tear gas shells and sound grenades have been used by the police during the clashes and violence that erupted across the country centering the movement demanding quota reform in government jobs.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is planning to enhance its strength by adding more manpower, supplies and logistics to avert any violent situation of such magnitude in the future.

DMP sources say there are some 30,200 members in the DMP, the biggest police unit. Half of them are deployed to maintain law and order in the city. The police officials feel there are possibilities of movements like the quota reform movement in the future. So they have started preparations from now to keep the situation entirely under control in case of such movements.