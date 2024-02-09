Police yet to find who set the two trains on fire

The police are still in dark as to who set fire to the two trains in the capital’s Tejgaon and Gopibagh.

Almost two months have passed since the Mohanganj Express was set on fire in Tejgaon and more than a month has passed since the Gopibagh incident.

However, there is no progress in either of the two cases. The police haven’t been able to find the arsonists. In this situation, the cases are being transferred to two separate agencies. Superintendent of railway police in Dhaka (SP) Md Anwar Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Earlier on 19 December, miscreants set fire to the Mohanganj Express early morning killing four, including a woman and her children. And the Benapole Express was set on fire two days before the national polls on 5 December. Four people were killed in the incident.