Blockade lifted, fresh progs announced

Leaders and activists of left-leaning students’ organisations have lifted the blockade of Shahabagh intersection in the capital and announced fresh programmes over the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed on Thursday night.

The protesting students said they will bring out a torch procession this evening (Friday) and lay siege to the home ministry on Monday.

Al Quaderi, central coordinator of the progressive students’ alliance, announced the protesting events by withdrawing demonstration from Shahabagh intersection at around 12:00pm for today.

Before that, students’ organisations barricaded the Shahabagh intersection on Friday at around 10:45am to press home their demands including the fair investigation and justice over the death of writer Mushtaq, the release of all detainees held under Digital Security Act (DSA) and the abolition of the act (DSA).