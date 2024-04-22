Hospitals asked to stay prepared as deaths rise in heat wave

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has instructed hospitals across the country to be prepared as the number of patients may increase due to the extreme heat wave sweeping over the country for the last couple of days.

After attending a meeting with officials of the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday, the minister briefed the newsmen.

He said the heat wave is ongoing. No one has control over nature and there is a chance of increasing patients.

Meanwhile, the DGHS has prepared guidelines for treating illness due to the heat wave.

DGHS will train the trainers in using the guidelines. Since 24 April, physicians across the country will be trained through Zoom, the health ministry and DGHS officials have said.