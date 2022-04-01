Family of Mohib Ullah relocated to Canada

Family members of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, who was shot dead by miscreants, have left Bangladesh for Canada. The family boarded a Turkish Airlines flight at 11:00pm on Thursday, according to a source.

According to Mohib Ullah's organisation Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), 11 people including Mohib Ullah's wife Nasima Khatun, nine children and son-in-laws have been relocated with the help of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).