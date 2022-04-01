Family of Mohib Ullah relocated to Canada

The Canadian government is expected to grant them refugee status.
Mohib Ullah, 48, was shot dead by miscreants at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on the night of 29 September, 2021. His family has blamed ARSA (Arakan Salvation Army), an armed group in Myanmar, for the incident.
The family claims Mohib Ullah was killed due to his active involvement in the repatriation of Rohingya and his popularity in the camp.
Since his killing, Mohib Ullah's family has been talking about insecurity. For this they applied to two international organisations seeking asylum abroad.
Formerly a teacher in Myanmar, the slain activist was popularly known as Master Mohib Ullah among the Rohingya refugees. He was the head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) at Kutupalong camp.