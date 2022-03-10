Food security: PM Hasina stresses enhanced collaboration among Asia-Pacific countries

She, in her second point, said transfer and sharing of cutting-edge technologies like bio-technology, nanotechnology, and robotics in agricultural sector needs to be strengthened among FAO member states in the region.

“As modern agriculture needs huge investment, special fund could be created to finance and support the agri-sector,” she added in the final point.

Bangladesh, for the first time, is hosting the regional virtual high-breed event. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined it remotely from her place of residence here.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the agricultural sector like other sectors. At the initial stage of the pandemic in 2020, the supply chain was disrupted affecting both the producers and consumers, she said.

“However, our timely and effective interventions helped the sector recover fast. We took special measures, including mechanisation, to ensure unhindered food production and supply of agricultural inputs,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina continued that the Covid-19 pandemic revealed how vulnerable human beings are in the face of such disaster, and it has also made surfaced how the human race by acting together can face such challenges.