Dreams of migrating to Europe drown in the Mediterranean

People are crossing the Mediterranean Sea despite the risk of death and going missing at sea. The dream of the people from Shariatpur and Mathe to go to Italy has now spread across Narsingdi district. Youth from Narsigdi are now risking their lives to migrate to Europe to change their lot in life. Lured by 'manpower agents', they are spending thousands of money to reach Europe via illegal routes. And often their dreams to migrate to Europe drowne in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a total of 1,655,535 people attempted to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea between January 2016 and June 2023. Of them, 1,164,018 people arrived in Europe, 471,954 were detained by police and 19,563 others went missing in the sea with many of their bodies never found.

A boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on 7 August, and at least 20 people from Narsingdi’s Belabo upazila were on that boat. Masud Rana, from Vaterchar village of Narayanpur union of Belabo upazila, was one of the migrants crossing the sea. His uncle Md Nurul Islam told Prothom Alo Masud fell prey to greed and wanted to go to Italy quitting his job. He died in the 7 August boat capsize. His body has been recovered. Nurul Islam requested the government to make the necessary arrangements to bring back the body home.