BNP candidates’ victory proves there is no scope of irregularities in EVM: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the massive voter turnout in the first-phase municipality polls carried the message that democracy is marching forward in the country, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He was addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

Quader extended greetings to the winners of the first-phase municipality elections held on Monday and thanked the election commission (EC) for holding the polls in a peaceful and proper manner.

He also extended thanks to voters for their massive participation in the elections.