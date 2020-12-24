EC reacts to allegations of 42 eminent citizens

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and the other election commissioners have dismissed as baseless the allegations of misconduct and financial irregularities brought against the present election commission (EC).

At a press briefing held on Thursday at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) in Agargaon, KM Nurul Huda refuted the allegations brought about by 42 citizens of the country. Accompanying him at the briefing were election commissioners Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain, as well as commission secretary Mohammad Alamgir. Election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar, however, did not join the briefing.

At the start of his written statement, CEC Nurul Huda said they had heard that 42 citizens had made an appeal to the president recently for action to be taken by the Supreme Judicial Council against the EC on various allegations. This had created confusion in the public mind and so the commission needed to make its stand clear.