Public rally: BNP men rush to Khulna defying barriers 

Following what happened on the way before the rally in Chattogram and Mymensingh, the leaders and and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started their journey to Khulna with more than one day in hand.

The de facto opposition leaders and activists had to defy different sorts of barriers, including hindrances from the leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its associate bodies and shortage of vehicles due to threat to transport workers and owners, on the way to join the rallies.

This time, however, the transport workers and owners have enforced a two-day strike before the BNP rally to be held in between Dak Bunglow and Ferrighat Mor in Khulna city on Saturday.