What are the benefits of agreements with India, asks BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the agreements signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent India visit go against the interest of Bangladesh. The BNP standing committee has raised concerns regarding the independence and sovereignty of the country.

The BNP secretary general has also said they are going to announce programmes in protest of these agreements from a press conference on Friday.

He disclosed the decisions taken in the standing committee meeting at a press conference at the party chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan on Tuesday.

BNP said a total of 10 agreements and memorandum of understandings (MoU) were signed during the prime minister’s recent visit to India. Mirza Fakhrul has raised questions regarding the benefits of these agreements.