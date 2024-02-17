Recurrence of malware attacks increases by 71.39pc: BGD e-GOV CIRT

Malware contamination has increased significantly in Bangladesh. This malware is associated with potential ransomware risks.

In the last one year, four major organisations, including two government ones, of the country have been victims of ransomware attacks.

The issue of the country’s cyber security, or rather lack of it, is often discussed due to the lack of skills and not paying enough attention to cyber security, say the IT experts.

BGD E-Gov CIRT, an organisation working on cyber security under the government’s information and communication technology department, Thursday released a report on the ransomware threat in Bangladesh.

The report ‘Ransomware: A Data-Driven Threat Analysis of Bangladesh’ analyses the incidents of ransomware attacks and potential risks in the country from late 2022 to 2023.