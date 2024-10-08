ACC held hostage to politics and bureaucracy: Iftekharuzzaman

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) is held hostage to politics and bureaucracy, remarked Iftekharuzzaman, chief of the anti-corruption reform commission, Monday.

He said that on one hand there’s political influence in play at the ACC and there’s bureaucratic influence on the other. The agency fails to work in a free and impartial way because of these two influences. So, the ACC needs to be completely overhauled.

The anti-corruption reform commission had their first meeting at the Transparency International Bangladesh office in Dhanmondi area of the capital yesterday, Monday.

Chief of the commission Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks at a press conference after the meeting.