Bangladesh-Pakistan JEC meeting to be held after 20 yrs, what’s on the agenda?

The ninth session of the Bangladesh–Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC), the first in two decades, is set to take place in Dhaka on 27 October.

The two nations are expected to discuss a broad range of issues related to fundamental economic cooperation in the meeting being held after a long hiatus.

Economic affairs adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will lead the Bangladesh delegation in the JEC session, while Pakistan’s economic affairs minister Ahad Khan Cheema will head the Pakistan side, officials at the foreign ministry confirmed to Prothom Alo.