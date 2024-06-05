Finance minister to place Tk 7.97 tln budget for 2024-25FY Thursday

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is set to unveil a possible Tk. 7.97 trillion national budget for the next fiscal year (FY 2024-25) at the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Thursday.

He will announce the budget amid the growing challenges of containing inflation, maintaining a sound foreign currency reserve, a stable exchange rate and generating more revenues.

This will be the country’s 53rd budget and the 25th of the Awami League (AL) government in six terms. This budget will also be the 21st under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in different terms.

Tajuddin Ahmad presented the country’s first budget as finance minister of the post-independence Bangabandhu government in 1972.

This budget for FY25 will be the maiden budget of incumbent finance minister AH Mahmood Ali.