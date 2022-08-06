Putin, Erdogan contacts underline complex Russia-Turkey ties

Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan meet on Friday for the second time in just over two weeks, after Turkey helped broker a deal to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports which were blocked by Russia’s invasion.

President Erdogan’s supporters say the agreement, which could curb soaring global food prices, highlights the importance of NATO member Turkey’s diplomatic contacts with both sides.

Although Turkey has criticised the Russian invasion and provided Ukraine with arms, it has broken with Western allies by not imposing sanctions on Russia.