Bangladesh–India relations: Delhi signals a new chapter after a period of strain

Delhi is keen to embark on a “new chapter” of cooperation with Dhaka, moving past an 18-month “difficult period” in relations between the two countries. By gradually reactivating bilateral mechanisms, India is emphasising the importance of keeping people at the centre of its ties with Bangladesh. However, security will remain a critical cornerstone in advancing this relationship, given that “security” retains its paramount priority in India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Following the conclusion of the “strained period,” Indian diplomatic analysts highlight Delhi’s focus on this new chapter, noting that it has “not wasted a single moment” since Bangladesh’s February elections. Meanwhile, business and economic analysts argue that, within the context of regional and international stability, the two close neighbours have no alternative but to move forward by maintaining amicable relations. As India focuses on driving the relationship with a people-centric approach, it is imperative to swiftly resolve issues such as last year’s restrictions on Bangladeshi garments and jute exports to the country. Concurrently, the visa process should be streamlined and expedited to foster closer people-to-people contact.

According to diplomatic analysts in Delhi, it is no secret that relations between the two close neighbours deteriorated significantly during the interim government’s tenure. Since the February elections, Delhi has been prioritising the advancement of its ties with Dhaka. Consequently, sending Dinesh Trivedi, a politician with extensive political experience, to Dhaka carries a significant message from Narendra Modi. Being a politician rather than a career diplomat, the new High Commissioner is expected to view the relationship between these two close neighbours through a broader lens, focusing on advancing ties within the wider spheres of people and politics.