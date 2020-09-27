Gang rape in Sylhet: Exemplary punishment required

There are hardly any words to condemn the horrendous gang rape that took place recently in Sylhet. It is alarming that a woman can be raped inside a dormitory of an educational institution, an establishment meant to enlighten people.

According to the media, the husband and wife were sitting in their car in front of the main gate of MC College on Friday night. Five youths surrounded them and forced them out of the car. Three of the youths dragged the woman to a room in Block 7 of the dormitory. The other two held her husband hostage in the car. Later, the police rescued the couple from there at 10:00pm.

The room of the dormitory has been occupied by Chhatra League since a clash between Chhatra League and Chhatra Shibir in 2012. A team of police from Shah Paran police station searched the room next to the caretaker’s bungalow to nab the culprits in connection with the rape. They recovered a pipe gun, four machetes and two iron pipes. However, till the writing of this editorial, the police could not detain anyone.