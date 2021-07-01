He was our moral compass

I knew Mr Latifur Rahman since way back in 1974 when we would live in Farmgate. I would call him Shamim uncle. I would go to school with two of his children, Arshad Waliur Rahman and Simeen Rahman. From an early age, we were family friends. We would look at their photographs in Istanbul, Paris, wherever they would travel.

However, it was through MCCI that I personally got to work with Latifur Rahman and to learn from him. He was seven times the MCCI president. MCCI developed a good culture and strong values under his leadership.

I learnt the ropes at MCCI basically from Latifur Rahman and his close friend CK Haider. Initially I was almost forced to join a sub-committee meeting. I learnt so much from him. I remember him scolding me, “Why don’t you cut your hair?” or “Wear a tie next time.” But he said it so nicely, it didn’t seem like a scolding. He had had special quality.