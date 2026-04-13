Keeping women active in politics is not an act of charity

Chowdhury Saima Ferdous: Not exactly. Rather, it is disappointing that after a mass uprising against all forms of discrimination, the same old attitudes towards women persist. Women who played leading roles in the movement are now being questioned about whether they can lead political parties. From a political perspective, that is deeply concerning.

The scale of cyberbullying women faced afterwards was itself a violation of human rights. We did not see people from all walks of life come together to defend women’s dignity. Even when a women’s commission was formed, the indecent behaviour directed at it was met with near silence from the state.

More troubling is when politically connected women themselves justify discriminatory views using religious interpretations, or accept limitations on women’s leadership. The long-term societal impact of this is often overlooked.

At the same time, digital bullying is not trivial; it is a serious social illness. Among many young people, it has been glamorised as boldness, while in reality it reflects growing disrespect. Instead of considering this as a crime, they are trying to normalise this behaviour. Political debate is part of democracy, but when it descends into personal abuse and vulgarity, it is a matter of collective shame.

