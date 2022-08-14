Felani murder a shame for India: Rights activist Kiriti Roy

I think 10-15 million people live along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border. A big portion of them live in this side of barbed wire fence or Indian territories and a relatively small portion of them live on the other side of the fence but that too is in the Indian territories and within 150 yards from zero point; this 150-yard territory is left in accordance with the Geneva Convention, and no defence infrastructure can be built there.

The problem is due to some problems the barbed wire fence is being built two or five, even 8-10 kilometers inside the Indian territory. As a result, those who live in this area face immense problems. Cultivation or fishing is the main way of livelihood of the people living here, so, their lands or a big portion of their ponds fall inside this 5-10 kilometer-area, the part left on the other side of barbed wire fence. These are their ancestral properties. They have been living there since before the India-Pakistan partition. Barbed wires are erected; gates were installed, and those were kept locked, and then it was said gates will remain open for a certain time during the day. If a fisherman wants to go other side of the fence, he must go between 8:00am and 9:00am. But, midnight is the best time for fishing as everything remains silent then, but you cannot go. A farmer may see cattle from Bangladesh eating crops on his field sometimes in the afternoon but he cannot go there to chase the animal away.