Journalism means swimming in a crocodile-infested pond

Journalism has always had bad luck in Bangladesh. The right to speak and freedom of expression had been the basis of the aspirations for democracy and independence for which the liberation war and the struggles that preceded it were fought. And the soul of this had been complete freedom for journalism.

Free press or freedom of expression has been the basis of upholding human rights worldwide. This is not just a cliché. Let’s go back to 3 February 1956 and see what Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said in the National Assembly about drawing up the constitution.

Addressing the Speaker, Bangabandhu had said, “You all say that freedom of speech means press freedom. But are you aware that the editors are called and told – you cannot print this, you cannot print that. Sir, they cannot even write the truth and I can prove that…. The orders come from the secretariat. An inspector goes on behalf of the government and says, you cannot write about a certain specific issue.”