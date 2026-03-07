Autonomy: Why independence of central bank must not be compromised

The recent change of governor at Bangladesh Bank has generated considerable debate. Many had expected that Ahsan H Mansur would complete his tenure. That expectation has proved misplaced. This is because political governments generally prefer to place individuals of their own choosing at the helm of ministries, divisions and pivotal institutions. This is a common practice across the world.

However, the position of a central bank governor is a highly specialised and technical one. For that reason, it ought to remain above politics. No government should remove a governor before the completion of the stipulated term. In the United States, for instance, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cannot be removed easily because of strong legal protections.

In countries such as Bangladesh, democracy is yet to become fully institutionalised. Institutions often remain fragile. Governance frequently depends more on immediate convenience than on established rules and procedures. In such an environment, rules are sometimes bypassed through the exercise of power, and political considerations can overshadow proper processes. Yet adherence to established procedures is essential. Institutions endure on the basis of stability and institutional dignity, both of which are ensured through proper processes.