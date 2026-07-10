France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach semi-finals

Possession

Morocco edged possession with 49%, while France had 44%, with 7% of possession in contest.

Goal

France were clinical in front of goal, scoring twice from their only two goalscoring opportunities. One goal came from inside the penalty area and the other from outside, with both strikes set up by assists. Morocco failed to find the net.

Attempts at Goal

France dominated the attacking stats, outshooting Morocco 21-4, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on target.

Les Bleus also had nine efforts off target to Morocco's two, while creating far more danger inside the penalty area with 12 attempts compared with Morocco's one.

France also had eight shots from outside the box, while Morocco managed three.

Discipline

Morocco received the only yellow card of the match, while neither side had a player sent off. France committed 10 fouls to Morocco's 12, and neither team was caught offside.

Distribution

Morocco edged the passing statistics, completing 441 of 508 passes compared with France's 435 from 491.

Both teams delivered a similar number of crosses—16 for Morocco and 15 for France—but Les Bleus were more effective, completing four crosses to Morocco's two.

Set pieces and defensive

Both teams won five corners, while France were awarded 11 free kicks to Morocco's 10. France forced more turnovers, winning the ball back 22 times compared with Morocco's 18.

Kylian Mbappe, however, missed a first-half penalty, saved by Yassine Bounou.