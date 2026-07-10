France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach semi-finals

- Mbappé's rare miss
- Ayyoub Bouaddi: a World Cup wonderkid
- Mbappé misses penalty
- KICK-OFF!
- France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
Full-time stats: France dominate Morocco
Possession
Morocco edged possession with 49%, while France had 44%, with 7% of possession in contest.
Goal
France were clinical in front of goal, scoring twice from their only two goalscoring opportunities. One goal came from inside the penalty area and the other from outside, with both strikes set up by assists. Morocco failed to find the net.
Attempts at Goal
France dominated the attacking stats, outshooting Morocco 21-4, including an 8-1 advantage in shots on target.
Les Bleus also had nine efforts off target to Morocco's two, while creating far more danger inside the penalty area with 12 attempts compared with Morocco's one.
France also had eight shots from outside the box, while Morocco managed three.
Discipline
Morocco received the only yellow card of the match, while neither side had a player sent off. France committed 10 fouls to Morocco's 12, and neither team was caught offside.
Distribution
Morocco edged the passing statistics, completing 441 of 508 passes compared with France's 435 from 491.
Both teams delivered a similar number of crosses—16 for Morocco and 15 for France—but Les Bleus were more effective, completing four crosses to Morocco's two.
Set pieces and defensive
Both teams won five corners, while France were awarded 11 free kicks to Morocco's 10. France forced more turnovers, winning the ball back 22 times compared with Morocco's 18.
Kylian Mbappe, however, missed a first-half penalty, saved by Yassine Bounou.
Full-time: France 2-0 Morocco
France have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals with a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco.
Kylian Mbappé made amends for his first-half penalty miss by opening the scoring to draw level with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the Golden Boot race, before Ousmane Dembélé wrapped up the win late on.
Les Bleus will now face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the World Cup final, while Morocco's impressive tournament run comes to an end.
The France attack!
France in 2026 is the first team to have two players with 5+ goals in a single FIFA World Cup since Brazil in 2002 (Ronaldo and Rivaldo), according to ESPN.
France fans cheer
Mbappe's night is over
France make their first change as Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Kylian Mbappé in the 77th minute.
The France captain leaves to warm applause after scoring the opening goal and moving level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
As Mbappe has made way for Mateta and he receives a standing ovation from much of the Boston Stadium crowd.
Morocco fans in despair
Dembélé gives France 2-0 lead over Morocco
AT 66th minutes, Ousmane Dembélé netted the ball for France to give a 2-0 lead over Morocco.
Olise swing a pass into Mbappe, who touches back for Dembele. Mbappe continues his run, bringing defenders with him, and it gives Dembele the opening he needs.
Mbappe joins Messi in Golden Boot race
Mbappé has joined Lionel Messi on eight goals in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, marking the first time in World Cup history that two players have scored eight or more goals in a single tournament.
The France captain has also reached 20 World Cup goals, moving five clear of Ronaldo Nazário (15), eight ahead of Pelé (12), nine ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (11) and 12 ahead of Diego Maradona (8).
He now sits just one goal behind Messi's all-time World Cup record of 21.
Mbappe gives France a 1-0 lead over Morocco
At 60th minute, Mbappé gave France the lead after making amends for his earlier penalty miss. The winners of this quarter-final will face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals.
Mbappé misses a chance!
56' Michael Olise picks out the France captain with a superb pass, but Mbappé blazes his effort over the crossbar. France come agonisingly close to taking the lead.
Fans gather in Casablanca
Fans gather in Paris
Match resumes: France 0-0 Morocco
France 0-0 Morocco: Match resumes after halftime goes goalless.
Half-time stats: France on top, Morocco hanging on
Possession: France 50% – 44% Morocco (6% in contest)
France dominated the attacking stats, outshooting Morocco 13-1, with three efforts on target. Les Bleus had seven shots from inside the box and six from outside, while Morocco failed to register a shot on target.
France also held a slight edge in distribution, completing 245 of 277 passes to Morocco's 233 from 265. Both sides attempted six crosses, but France completed three while Morocco failed to find a teammate with any of theirs.
France also had the edge from set pieces, winning three corners to Morocco's one, while Morocco were awarded six free kicks to France's five.
Half-time: France 0-0 Morocco
Yassine Bounou is the difference so far, saving Mbappé's penalty and making several key stops to keep Morocco level. France have created the better chances, while Morocco have struggled to trouble Mike Maignan.
Hakimi's stoppage-time free kick flies well wide as the sides go into the break goalless.
Mbappé's rare miss
Mbappé had converted his previous 15 penalties and spot-kicks for France before Bounou denied him tonight. His last penalty miss for Les Bleus came in the Euro 2020 round of 16 shootout against Switzerland, making this his first failed spot-kick for France since then.
Brilliant Bounou
Including penalty shootouts, Yassine Bounou has now faced nine penalties at the World Cup. He has been beaten only twice—saving four and seeing three others miss the target.
Bounou comes to Morocco's rescue again
Yassine Bounou makes another superb save in the 36th minute, denying Désiré Doué after the France midfielder burst into the box and fired on goal.
Ayyoub Bouaddi: a World Cup wonderkid
The Moroccan midfield sensation is the second-youngest player ever to play in a World Cup quarter-final, according to FIFA
Youngest players to play in World Cup quarter-finals
17y 239d – Pele (Brazil) v Wales (1958)
18y 280d – Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco) v France (2026)
19y 76d – Aaron Lennon (England) v Portugal (2006)
Match resumes after hydration break
Mbappé misses penalty
Kylian Mbappe looked set to score from the penalty spot, but Bounou makes the save!
Mbappé bursts into the Morocco box on a counterattack before Noussair Mazraoui brings him down. The referee points straight to the spot.
Hakimi wastes free kick
Achraf Hakimi sends a free kick from the right well over everyone and behind for a goal kick.
France or Morocco?
France have looked almost unstoppable at this World Cup so far.
Les Bleus have scored 14 goals and conceded just two in five matches. But tonight could be their toughest test yet, with an in-form Morocco side reaching the quarter-finals after an impressive run.
Morocco were knocked out by France in the semi-finals of the last World Cup, making tonight's encounter an opportunity for revenge. Who will come out on top this time remains to be seen.
Fouls
Neil EL AYNAOUI (Morocco) commits a foul at 14' and Lucas DIGNE (France) does so at the following minute commits.
Early warning from France
France on the front foot early
France have threatened twice inside the opening five minutes, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has denied them both times to keep Morocco level.
KICK-OFF!
The first quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. France and Morocco are now battling for the first place in the semi-finals.
Mbappé closes in on Messi's World Cup goalscoring record
Mbappé is also two goals away from equalling Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup record of 21 goals.
A brace against Morocco would see the France captain draw level at the top of the scoring charts.
Mbappé trails Messi in Golden Boot race
Kylian Mbappé has the chance to close the gap on Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. The France captain has seven goals, just one behind Messi's tournament-leading eight.
A goal against Morocco would draw Mbappé level with Messi, while a brace would send him to the top of the scoring charts as France chase a place in the semi-finals.
France's Lineup
Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe (captain).
Morocco's Lineup
Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah Eddine; Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Diaz.
France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco
France will start with attacking midfielder Desire Doue as coach Didier Deschamps opted to leave Bradley Barcola on the bench, in a tactical change for the 2018 world champions in their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Thursday.
In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, apart from Barcola, the France starting 11 is unchanged from their 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele spearheading the attack, backed by Michael Olise.
Morocco are without key forward Ismael Saibari, who was injured in their last match.
Coach Mohamed Ouahbi brings in defender Anass Salah Eddine and midfielder Chemsdine Talbi, with Brahim Diaz playing as a lone forward.
The winners meet Spain or Belgium in the last four.
Welcome to football's biggest stage!
The FIFA World Cup quarter-finals begin today with a high-stakes clash between tournament favourites France and Morocco. With a place in the last four at stake, Prothom Alo English's live blog brings you every key moment from the reminders of the tournament.
Follow our live coverage for real-time scores, goals, major incidents, team news, key statistics and expert analysis from France vs Morocco and other matches. We'll also bring you the latest tournament updates, along with the best photos and videos, as the drama unfolds.
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