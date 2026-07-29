Invitation from Delhi to BRICS Summit; Dhaka yet to decide

India has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC, to attend the Outreach Session of the BRICS Summit to be held in New Delhi next September. However, Bangladesh has not yet made a final decision on whether it will accept the invitation and participate in the summit.

A high-level government source told Prothom Alo last Monday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may take a decision after consulting Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman. The foreign minister returned to Dhaka on Tuesday morning after visits to the United States, the Philippines, and the Maldives.