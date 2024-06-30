Court orders appointment of magistrate to unlock Benazir’s flats

A court has directed the deputy commissioner of Dhaka to appoint an executive magistrate to enter former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed’s four flats in Gulshan.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order today, allowing a plea from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC’s public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed Prothom Alo about the court order.