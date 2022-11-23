PM Hasina for undertaking projects without ruining nature

The planning minister further said that the prime minister stressed again for avoiding revision of projects time and again alongside completing the ongoing projects in a speedy manner within the timeframe.

She also asserted that the canals in the capital should have to be kept free to ensure their usual flow of water.

Touching upon the inflation situation, Mannan said that the overall inflation trend is now downward while the wage index is also on the uptrend. “Although it’s not too much satisfactory, but it’s a good sign.”

The country is likely to witness a good harvest of Aman crops this time which is definitely good news for all side by side it would also be helpful to boost the supply side to rein in inflation further, the planning minister added.

Mannan said that million tonnes of food grains are in the field much to the delight of the farmers.

Quoting data from the Ministry of Agriculture, he informed that the vegetables production has increased by six times over the years having a wide range of varieties while the production of nutrition enriched various food grains and fruits have started to impact the inflation trend.

Riding on the good supply side, he noted that the general point to point inflation would come down further in November and thus continue to fall in December, in next January and February also, before the declining trend might get slow-down in next March.