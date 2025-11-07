What the secretaries want, what the poor get

The poor in this country do not have many “wants,” but the secretaries have plenty of “gains.” This piece begins by referring to two Prothom Alo reports—one about a poor man’s wish, another about the perks of secretaries.

Rickshaw puller Sohag Mia drives his rickshaw in Barishal city. He has two minor children—a boy and a girl. His wife has left him. In the slum where he lives, there is no one to leave the children with. So he takes them along when he works. One child sits on his lap, the other crouches on the footrest of the rickshaw.

One day last Shraban, Prothom Alo reporter M Jasim Uddin witnessed this scene in Barishal and wrote a story titled “A father’s struggle for survival on a rickshaw under a banyan tree” (2 August, 2025).

Sohag earns Tk 500–600 a day, out of which Tk 300 goes to the rickshaw owner. “If I had a rickshaw of my own,” he said, “I could do something for my two kids.”