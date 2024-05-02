AL working committee meeting skips issue of ‘relatives’ to avoid contention

There was no discussion on upcoming upazila polls during the meeting of Awami League’s central working committee to avoid any contention in front of the top leadership of the party. However, that doesn’t mean the party has pardoned the leaders whose relatives are contesting the upazila polls ignoring the party decision.

Rather the ruling party wants to review each case separately to come to a decision. Several Awami League leaders at policymaking level confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee of the Awami League will hold a meeting this evening in parliament in participation with the ministers and MPs. Prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina is likely to give the ministers and MPs a stern message from the meeting, Awami League leaders said.