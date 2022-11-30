Moscow wants Dhaka by its side at UN

Amid the on-going global turmoil and polarisation triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia as well as the Western alliance led by the US are trying to get Bangladesh on their respective sides, but Dhaka has been maintaining a policy to uphold an neutral position by giving priority to its own values and interests.

Diplomatic sources said diplomats of both sides stationed in Dhaka have been holding formal and informal talks with Bangladesh side regularly. If situation demands, respective countries are sending letters to Dhaka and having telephone conversation with Bangladeshi political leaders.