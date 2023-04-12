Increasing intimidation, harassment of Prothom Alo signals deepening crisis of press freedom in Bangladesh: Amnesty International

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called Prothom Alo ‘an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and the people of Bangladesh,’ while speaking in Parliament, with reference to an article published by the media outlet on the Independence Day of the country, covering the cost of living in Bangladesh.

The journalist who wrote the article, Shamsuzzaman was arrested and charged under the country’s draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) and was later granted bail. The editor of Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman was sued under the DSA and named as the main accused in one of the two cases against Shams.

Hours after the prime minister’s statement, a group of individuals barged into Prothom Alo’s office in the capital city of Dhaka, issued threats and vandalized its logo in the reception by writing ‘boycott’ over it.