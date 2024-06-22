Administration hapless against BCL’s rampage

The violence of Chhatra League at the Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) continues unabated. There have been at least five allegations against activists and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of torturing common students, job aspirants and journalists.

Although the administration promptly forms probe committees as soon as they receive any complaint, no action is taken eventually. As a result, the BCL activists are getting involved in more and more reckless activities.

Expressing his frustration over this, JUST vice-chancellor (VC) Anwar Hossain said, “I am regarded as the most powerful as compared to previous vice-chancellors of the university. But I too have become helpless in face of the rampage of BCL activists. I raised proposals in two phases to take action against the accused students at the highest policy making forum – Regent Board, but they were discarded. I have become helpless due to political reasons.”

The teachers and students on the campus say the BCL activists are being patronised by Jashore-3 lawmaker Kazi Nabil Ahmed. The administration cannot take any actions against the accused students as Kazi Nabil Ahmed is a member of the regent board.