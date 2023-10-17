Adults with asthma can breathe easier thanks to yoga

A study found that the most crucial workouts for asthmatics wanting to improve their lung function were yoga and breathing exercises paired with cardiovascular training.

The research, which was published in the Annals of Medicine journal, highlights how important it is to incorporate the proper kind of fitness training into asthma care plans.

The findings, in the opinion of the study's primary author Shuangtao Xing, an associate professor in the School of Physical Education at Henan Normal University, demonstrate the potency of specific exercise training regimens in enhancing lung function in those adults.