What Bangladesh must keep in mind on the Rohingya question

Even though a civilian government was apparently at the helm in Myanmar, the power was clearly in the hands of the armed forces. And the head of government Aung San Suu Kyi continued to appease them. So there are a several opinions as to why, then, this military coup took place in Myanmar.

Experts have identified two major reasons behind this. After a long struggle and finally and an understanding, in 2015 Suu Kyi’s party formed the government with a majority mandate. The military rulers thought that this wave would gradually abate and their grip on the parliament would tighten. But quite the opposite occurred in the 2020 election. Suu Kyi’s party, National League for Democracy (NLD), clinched a landslide victory. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) secured even fewer seats than before. So the fear arose that if this trend continued, the military’s absolute authority in the country may begin to wane in time.