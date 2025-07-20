SSC GPA-5 girl who once lost leg in road crash now struggles with education costs

Miftahul Jannat, daughter of Rafiqul Islam from South Burujbagan in Sharsha upazila of Jashore, achieved GPA-5 in Science group in 2024. She now studies in class 11 at Navaron Degree College. She said, “I want to become a physician, and I am studying accordingly. Come what may, I will become a doctor.”

Family said the journey of her study was not so easy at all. On the morning of 20 March 2019, Miftahul Jannat was going to school by a van. A pickup van of Power Division, coming from opposite direction, hit the van in front of the school gate next to the Jashore-Benapole highway.

In the impact of the collision, she fell on road, and the pickup van ran over her at once, damaging her right hand and right leg. Physicians later amputated her right leg below the knee. Four days after the incident, the results of the primary scholarship examinations were published on 24 March. Miftahul Jannat received the news of achieving talent pool scholarship, lying on a bed of the female surgery ward at the Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.