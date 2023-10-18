Govt to launch advanced surveillance system before elections

The new system, however, will provide precise location of the mobile phone, allowing authorities to determine even the specific building a person is in, as well as to track the movement of a large group through artificial intelligence (AI) at a time.

The new system will preserve "geo-location" data of mobile phone users for six months, helping the authorities to get a precise picture of the users movement during the period.

On the condition of anonymity, a telecommunication technology expert said it is tough to track a large number of people at a time in the existing system as the officials have to gather information individually through a manual system.

In contrast, the new system will use AI and make it easier to analyse the geo-location data of thousands of people simultaneously.

According to official documents, the new surveillance system – Integrated Lawful Interception System (ILIS) – will link all internet service providers (ISPs), international internet gateways (IIGs), national internet exchange (NIX) service providers, and mobile operators to the system of a government agency.

The integrated system will provide geo location data of all mobile phone users to the law enforcers as well as intelligence agencies.

According to documents and sources, the authorities took an initiative to introduce the ILIS in 2018, when a letter was issued to the concerned private orgnaisations and its copies to the associated ministries and other government offices.