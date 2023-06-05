New US via policy: India observes the situation

The question does not arise of a third country taking any stand regarding the exchange of messages and imposition of any bilateral decisions between two independent and sovereign countries. That would be taken as blatant interference. That is why India has kept silent over the new US visa policy for Bangladesh. Added to that, the US has announced the policy at a time when the prime minister of India has been preparing for a US visit. That is why the question of reaction will not arise now.

But India has been thinking seriously about the merits and demerits of this visa policy since neighbouring Bangladesh is its closest and most reliable friend. India has been keeping a close eye on the reactions to this decision of the US and the probable political repercussions in the friendly neighbouring country.